RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say two men and a juvenile have been charged in connection with the murders of Anthony McCall and Brendan Hurley - who were reported missing on July 17.James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the homicides, police said.A juvenile has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.McCall and Hurley were last seen Tuesday on Neuse Landing Lane in North Raleigh.ABC11 spoke with Anthony McCall's parents and girlfriend while he was missing.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.