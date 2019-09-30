manhunt

3 escaped inmates caught at Cary Red Roof Inn in nationwide manhunt, search for 4th inmate called off

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three escaped inmates from Ohio said to have forced their way out of jail were caught in Cary Monday morning.

Cary officials say three men were captured at the Red Roof Inn on Walnut Street just before 2 a.m. Ohio authorities told Cary Police and said the inmates would be in the area.

Troy McDaniel, Brynn Martin and Christopher Clemente were the three men taken into custody. As of 4:45 a.m., Cary Police say they've called off the search for the fourth inmate, Lawrence Lee III. Lee is not in custody.

Ohio officials say four men at a county jail in Gallipolis, Ohio assaulted two female corrections officers just after midnight and escaped. Authorities are still looking for a fourth inmate.



Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the inmates had help from at least one person on the outside and a car was waiting for them a block away from the jail. The four overpowered two women just after midnight with a homemade weapon commonly referred to as a shank.
