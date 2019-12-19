Man in 'Scream' mask, 2 others rob Mebane bank and get away before police arrive

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mebane Police Department officers are searching for three men accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank.

Police said three men wearing masks and carrying guns walked into the bank on Fifth Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Two of the men were wearing white masks that covered their faces. The third man was wearing a "Scream" mask. All three men were wearing yellow gloves at the time of the robbery.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police. The suspects left with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mebane Police Department at (919)563-9031 or the Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100.
