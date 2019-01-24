3 suspects in custody following shooting, chase in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

3 in custody after shooting, police pursuit in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three suspects are in custody following a shooting and subsequent chase in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened off Ralph Drive.

Authorities said the suspect in the shooting took off but was spotted a short time later by Raleigh police officers on Highway 440 and Poole Road.

Officers began to follow the suspect's vehicle, which eventually crashed at Lassiter Mill Road and Camelot Drive.

There were three people in the vehicle when it crashed. Two of them were taken into custody immediately.

A third suspect ran from the crash but was caught a short time later.

All three suspects are in custody.

The victim in the initial shooting has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no active search at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingraleigh newscrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
The push to save St. Agnes--NC's first nursing school for African Americans
22 horses, dog died from starvation, Wake County Animal Control says
How 'going green' is now an option after death
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
From yoga with kittens to the food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Several homes in Durham burglarized, some while residents were home
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Show More
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Flu responsible for 23 NC deaths so far this season
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours in Delaware
A year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
More News