3 suspects in custody following shooting, chase in Raleigh

Three suspects are in custody following a shooting and subsequent chase in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.The shooting happened off Ralph Drive.Authorities said the suspect in the shooting took off but was spotted a short time later by Raleigh police officers on Highway 440 and Poole Road.Officers began to follow the suspect's vehicle, which eventually crashed at Lassiter Mill Road and Camelot Drive.There were three people in the vehicle when it crashed. Two of them were taken into custody immediately.A third suspect ran from the crash but was caught a short time later.All three suspects are in custody.The victim in the initial shooting has non-life threatening injuries.There is no active search at this time.