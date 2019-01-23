Casey Hathaway missing: 3-year-old boy disappears from grandma's backyard in Craven County

ERNUL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities in Craven County are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Deputies said Casey Hathaway went missing from his grandmother's home, in Ernul, around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to WCTI, he was playing with two children in the backyard before his disapperance.

Officials said the grandmother and others searched for Casey for 45 minutes before calling 911.

He is 2'4", weighs 25 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair.


He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark-colored pants.

"We are doing everything we can to find this child, utilizing all resources at our disposal and once again, we want these folks in the Cayton Community and Ernul Community to certainly keep an ear out," said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes. "We've got well over 100 volunteers that have come here."
