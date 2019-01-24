Casey Hathaway: All we know about the 3-year-old's disappearance

EMBED </>More Videos

The search for missing 3-year-old Casey Hathaway is about to enter day three.

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The search for missing 3-year-old Casey Hathaway is about to enter day three.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said Casey was playing with two children he is related to in the backyard of his grandmother's house in Ernul.

According to the FBI, the two children went back inside, but Casey was not with them.

A search for him began roughly 50 minutes later.

Around 600 volunteers came out to help search for the boy on Wednesday; however, their search was challenged by cold temperatures and rugged terrain.



According to National Weather Service data, the night Casey went missing, temperatures in Craven County were below freezing for roughly six hours.

Sheriff Chip Huges said the child wasn't dressed properly for the weather.

Casey is 2'4", weighs 25 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information should call (252) 633-0498 or the NC State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Search efforts will resume at 8 a.m..

Here's a timeline of his disappearance:

Jan. 22

1 p.m.: Casey goes missing while playing with two other children in his grandmother's backyard

1:45 p.m.: 911 call is made to report him missing after his family searched for him for 45 minutes

Jan. 23

7:30 a.m.: Authorities encourage volunteers to meet at the intersection of Aurora and Toler roads to assist with the search

9 a.m.: Roughly 55-65 volunteers search the area. Authorities announce they have no leads, according to WCTI

9:30 a.m.: Volunteers grow to as many as 200; officials stop accepting additional volunteers for the search

2 p.m.: Sheriff Chip Hughes said divers were searching ponds near the grandmother's home; said they won't stop searching until the boy is found

Afternoon: FBI, state investigators, and Marines join search efforts

5 p.m.: Hughes said they're treating it like a missing child investigation

6 p.m.: The community gathers for a prayer vigil

9:30 p.m.: All volunteers end the search for the night

Jan. 24

8 a.m.: Search scheduled to resume
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrennorth carolina newsmarinesNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 dead horses found in Wake County
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Rugged terrain hampers search for missing Craven County 3-year-old
New documentary examines mysterious death of Bladen County teen
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the shutdown is over'
Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack
3 in custody after shots fired at officers during drug investigation in Mebane
Show More
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Enfield woman reels in big lottery prize, has plans for a seafood restaurant
Murder suspect at center of Durham search arrested in Cary
Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
Panther Creek HS honors baseball prospect drafted by Yankees
More News