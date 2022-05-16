ESPN docuseries '37 Words' shows how Title IX changed everything: Watch new teaser trailer

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."
The docuseries is part of The Walt Disney Company's Fifty/50 initiative, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the passing of the landmark civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal funding, and gave women the equal opportunity to play sports.
From ESPN Films, Industrial Media, and Trilogy Films, "37 Words" honors the stories of Title IX and the women moving the world forward.
This includes the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics, the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today.
"Laws change because people's voices are heard," former President Barack Obama says in the docuseries' trailer.
"Finish Line," a new song performed by global superstar Rita Ora and written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, will serve as the women empowerment anthem that will support "37 Words."
"37 Words" premieres Tuesday, June 21, (Parts 1 & 2) and Tuesday, June 28, (Parts 3 & 4) at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
