DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a California man in Durham in July.
Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, was found inside a burning car on Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. July 26.
Autopsy results showed that Nhiayi was shot before the car was set on fire.
In September, investigators arrested and charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.
Now, Durham Police Department is searching for a fourth suspect.
Joshua Bernard McClain, 27, faces murder charges in connection with Nhiayi's death.
If you know anything that could help police track down McClain, call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.