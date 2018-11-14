4th suspect sought in Durham murder of California man found inside burning car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a California man in Durham in July.

Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, was found inside a burning car on Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. July 26.

Autopsy results showed that Nhiayi was shot before the car was set on fire.

In September, investigators arrested and charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.

Now, Durham Police Department is searching for a fourth suspect.

Joshua Bernard McClain, 27, faces murder charges in connection with Nhiayi's death.

If you know anything that could help police track down McClain, call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
