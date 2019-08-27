5 shot in 3 different drive-bys over 4.5 hours Monday in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham Police Department is investigating after three shootings took place in the Bull City during a four-and-a-half-hour span Monday evening.
The first incident was reported at 4:46 p.m. when two men were shot on Shirley Street at Crest Street.
Officers said a white Mazda carrying three people drove by and fired shots from inside the vehicle.
The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A few hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Danube Lane, where a man walking into an apartment complex was shot by two or three people in a blue, four-door hatchback.
That victim in this shooting also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The third shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Enterprise Street.
Two people were standing in the front yard when a dark-colored sedan slowed and two or three people began firing shots at them.
Again, the victims were not mortally wounded.
The investigations into all three shootings are ongoing.
The string of shootings comes just four days after Durham city and county leaders held a news conference to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.
That news conference was spurred on in part by the recent death of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, who was shot while on the way to get a snow cone with his family.
On Sunday, youth football players from across the Triangle area held a "Stop the violence" rally in downtown Durham for Z'yon.
