5-year-old boy accidentally shot in Wilson; investigation underway

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 17-year-old.It happened Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Rountree Court.Just before 4:30 p.m., officers found a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound.Investigation revealed a 17-year-old relative accidentally shot the child.The 5-year-old was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.An investigation is still underway.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.