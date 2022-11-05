Driver dies in wrong-way crash on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver died after an early morning wrong-way crash on I-540.

Raleigh police said the head-on crash happened just before 2:45 a.m Saturday.,

RPD said Roberto Erasmo Bartolon-Mendez, 28, was driving a 2003 Honda CRV eastbound on I-540 westbound near Exit 7, Glenwood Avenue.

Investigators said Bartolon-Mendez collided head-on with a 2011 BMW 535I. He died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the BMW sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed in this case.

This case remains under investigation.