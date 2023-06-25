Youth Summit held in East Durham to provide summer alternatives for families

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 5th Annual Youth Summit drew hundreds of kids and their families to East Durham Saturday.

The event was organized by the Hayti Reborn Justice Movement and Bull City Bull Dogs, a youth football group. It was put on to showcase organizations that serve underserved communities in the Bull City including many that combat violence.

"We have to continue to team together to give these kids something new," said Fred Evans, head of the Bull Dogs. "It needs to be something exciting and something they want to be involved in. No matter what you do there, there will be some who make it, but we'll give them every opportunity we can to continue and prosper."

A variety of non-profits and camps had displays as well as the Durham Police Department which still has spots left in its summer youth academy.

"Once they see these things, families need to be able to connect and that's what we're doing," said Steve Chalmers, former chief of the Durham Police Department who now works for the justice movement. "We need to make certain that if there are programs and organizations that folks want to connect to we find a way to make that possible for them."

The event was held at the Holton Career and Resource Center on North Driver Street.