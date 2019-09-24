6 from Triangle among 28 arrested in Alamance County trafficking sting

Robert Jason Allen, 48, of Caswell County; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Peter Eddy Anderson, 57, of Graham; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Gary Andrew Champion, 62, of Mebane; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Roshan Haresh Chugani, 40, of Greensboro; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Matthew Kyle Foley, 33, of Haw River; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Chris Darnell Hurt Jr., 51, of Rougemont; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Slaeem Ulysses Lopez, 43, of Burlington; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Brian Andrew Middleton, 30, of Randleman; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Rickey Eugene Polson, 35, of Clinton; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Alan Niel Roth, 57, of Whitsett; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Kenstion Dwayne Schneider, 31, of Chapel Hill; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Brian Keith Turner, 49, of Graham; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Joshua Allen Walburn, 37, of Holly Springs; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution.

Paul Graham Wannamaker, 51, of Chapel Hill; misdemeanor soliciting prostitution, misdemeanor resist/obstruct/delay officer.

Charity Hope Anthony, 31, of Hurdle Mills; misdemeanor prostitution.

Brittany Jean Booker, 29, of Burlington; misdemeanor prostitution, failure to appear (on a previous charge).

Trenecia Qumaria Frazier, 23, of High Point; misdemeanor prostitution, misdemeanor possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

Christina Marie Rook, 32, of Holly Springs; misdemeanor prostitution.

Samantha Ann Stroud, 34, of Burlington; misdemeanor prostitution.

Robin Denise Whitted, 33, of Burlington; misdemeanor prostitution.

Jocelyn Adriana Weems, 22, of Greensboro; misdemeanor prostitution.

Bethany Lauren Capps, 27, of Winston-Salem; misdemeanor prostitution. Warrant for arrest for felony breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor trespassing).

Krischelle Yvette Cross, 25, of Greensboro; misdemeanor aiding and abetting prostitution, failure to appear (unrelated charge).

Joy Hedgecock Dyer, 45, of Julian; misdemeanor resist/obstruct/delay officer, warrant for felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation.

Angela Lea Feole, 47, of Greensboro; misdemeanor prostitution.

Randy Kendrell Simpson, 43, of Greensboro; felony possession of schedule II, 1 ct. misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Jason Christley, 36, of Winston-Salem; citation possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Muresan, no age given, of Mebane; felony soliciting prostitution, second offense, maintaining a place for prostitution, misdemeanor practicing massage therapy without a license

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced a major crackdown Monday on human trafficking and prostitution spanning from the Triad to the Triangle.The sheriff's office said 28 people were arrested during the three-day "Operation End of Summer," including six with Triangle ties."North Carolina is eighth in the nation for human trafficking. We're trying to do everything we can to curb that statistic." Sheriff Terry Johnson said. "We will continue to conduct these operations in Alamance County."Assisting the Sheriff's Office, were officers from the Burlington Police Department, Mebane Police Department, Winston-Salem Police Department, the SBI and Homeland Security.In alphabetical order, those charged were: