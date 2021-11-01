6-year-old girl shot inside her Clinton home Saturday morning

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bella, 6, is recovering at UNC-Chapel Hill after her right arm was injured in a shooting

"It's a total shock to us that this did happened," her cousin India Dixon said.

Overnight Saturday, the little girl was sleeping in a living room chair when gunfire ripped through the family's home in Clinton.

Bella's mom, 7-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister were unharmed.

The shooting happened off Mill Creek Church Road in the rural town of Roseboro.

Dixon said the bullet still remains near Bella's liver and bladder.

The family says Bella's sad she missed Halloween and the opportunity to dress up as her favorite Disney character, Elsa from Frozen.

Sampson County investigators are trying to determine whether or not the shooting was random or targeted.

"People should come forward with whoever they have problems with and deal with it that way and not shoot someone's house up," Dixon said. "And a bullet hits an innocent child."

The family said investigators told them that more than 10 bullets hit the home from two different guns.
