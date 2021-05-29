70-year-old Raleigh man drowns while swimming at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. -- A 70-year-old man drowned while swimming in Kure Beach waters on Thursday.Just after 2:20 p.m., the Kure Beach Fire Department and New Hanover County first responders were called to a swimmer in distress near the 200 block of S. Fort Fisher Boulevard.Witnesses at the scene said a 70-year-old man was in distress in the water. Two bystanders went into the water and were able to pull the man to the shore and attempted life-saving measures.First responders pronounced William Dial Delahoyde, 70, of Rlaeigh, dead at the scene.