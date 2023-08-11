Paratrooper receives U.S. Army's highest peacetime award for saving 4 people during 2021 shooting

An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper was awarded the U.S. Army's highest peacetime award for saving lives during a 2021 active shooter incident

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday, an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper received the U.S. Army's highest peacetime award for his life-saving actions during a 2021 active shooter incident in Columbus, Georgia.

Army officials said 1st Lt. Joseph Guerra, who at the time was a 2nd Lt., pushed a fellow soldier to the ground and covered her with his own body to protect her from incoming gunfire.

Once the shooter ran away, officials said Guerra and his fellow soldier quickly rendered first aid to three victims who were injured during the attack. He then remained with the victims until paramedics arrived.

Guerra's actions ultimately saved the lives of four people.

"If I was trained to do it why not do it," 1st Lt. Guerra said. "They would do the same thing."