Durham gas explosion leaves 1 dead, 17 injured, destroys downtown building

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel pointed out the timing during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, after calling the explosion and subsequent fire a "terrible tragedy."
"I feel a real sense of loss and of grief," he said. "It's a very difficult day in that way. But I feel something else as well, and that is a tremendous sense of gratitude. I saw firefighters with their hoses...fighting that fire not knowing if there was another potential gas explosion."
The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. at 115 North Duke St., a building that houses Prescient Co Inc. and Kaffeinate coffee shop.
Authorities said it was caused by a contractor who hit a gas line.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
That contractor was hired by Kaffeinate and did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer. Panzer said an investigation into what happened will take place.
Officials said everyone known to be in the buildings has been accounted for.
A Prescient company spokesperson told ABC11 that all of their employees are safe. "We are grateful to the first responders that are working closely with the local authorities," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were affected by today's incident."
What we know about the victims
- 1 dead
- 17 injured (6 critically, 1 at UNC burn center)
- 5 taken to Duke Regional Hospital; 7 taken to Duke University Hospital (others went to the hospital on their own)
- 1 Durham firefighter seriously injured
- 1 Dominion Energy employee
Search and rescue efforts
Officials said a search-and-rescue operation made up of a 35-member special task force is underway at the site of the explosion.
In total, five buildings were involved. Officials rescue crews are expected to use cameras, K-9 officers and larger machinery to search those buildings during the next few days.
Officials will send out notices to residents and business owners to let them know when they can return to the area to retrieve property while search and cleanup efforts are underway.
What we know about the explosion
A gas leak was first reported to Durham officials around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders requested backup from police and started to evacuate the building.
During evacuation efforts, an explosion occurred at 10:07 a.m. and affected five buildings.
Witnesses told ABC11 they smelled gas in the area before the explosion.
"I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi said. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner put a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."
Dominion Energy said it shut off the flow of gas at approximately 11:10 a.m.
"All you see is just a cloud of smoke go up and then you the building just slowly crumble down and people scattering out of there," Tyler Headrick, a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam.
ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell picked up smoke from the explosion on First Alert Doppler. She said wind in the area is blowing the smoke southwest toward Chapel Hill.
The explosion happened a couple of buildings away from Durham School of the Arts. No students were injured.
"Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.
The building where the explosion happened, 115 North Duke St. is historically known as the "Studebaker Building." Built in 1920, the building was home to a car dealership and then an auto parts store. According to Open Durham, the building was later part of a restaurant complex before being converted into various offices.
Prescient Company leased the space starting in 2017. They are not the owners. It is owned by a West Coast real estate company called 2050 Bentley LLC. Kaffeinate coffee shop and Main Street Clinical Associates are also located in the same building.
Some people in downtown Durham have reported having cloudy or brown water. The city said that is happening because of the extra demand being put on the system by first responders in the area.
Huge explosion near Brightleaf in Durham just now. Maybe gas leak. Window of The Federal, 2 blocks away blown out pic.twitter.com/XqTvoPFTd6— Laura Sell (@LauraSell) April 10, 2019
Gas explosion at Main and North Duke in downtown Durham. stay out of the area, friends! pic.twitter.com/UMvGrUNppN— joshua tranen (@jtranen) April 10, 2019
Several roads in the Brightleaf and dowtown Durham areas are closed:
The following intersections will be closed until further— DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) April 10, 2019
Duke@main st
Duke@gregson
Duke@peabody
Duke@pettigrew
Duke@chapel hill st
Chapel hill@gregson
Gregson@peabody
Gregson@w main
Gregson@Lamond
W main@fullard
Fuller@w Morgan
Gas leaks
PSNC Energy offers the following tips for knowing the signs of natural gas leaks:
Indoor leaks:
- An odor that smells like rotten eggs
- Unusual noises coming from gas equipment
Outdoor leaks:
- Dirt or debris blowing in the air
- Persistent bubbles from wet areas on the ground
- Vegetation/weeds near pipeline appears discolored or dead
If you smell natural gas or notice these signs, leave the area immediately. Do not attempt to find the leak. Do not turn on or off any electrical switches. Do not use telephones.
Once outside and at safe distance, call 911 or (877) 766-2427