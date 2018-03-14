scienceclub

BASF Science Club: Learn how siphoning works

Did you know that you can make water travel uphill when you siphon? When you suck liquid (like a straw) up over the hump, the force of gravity does the rest. Watch this video to discover how we did it.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

