You have to check out this damage along Edward Hyde Place in the North Chase Development in #WilmingtonNC #HurricaneFlorence #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Fv896BRdth — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) September 17, 2018

The sun is out in New Hanover County and crews continue to assess the damage from Hurricane Florence.The New Chase Development got hit hard during Florence. The strong wind gusts brought massive trees down on houses.Residents also have to deal with major flooding. Now that the water has receded, homeowners are assessing the damage.Shannon Lanier had more than three feet of water in her home."We went upstairs," Lanier said. "We were hollering and flashing lights. We had a raft in case we needed it, we were trying to be prepared, but I don't think you can be prepared for - this."ABC11 took a tour of Lanier's home, now drying out from the storm, and surveyed the damage, including a refrigerator that was tipped on its side from the rushing water.Lanier, like many here, still doesn't have power.New Hanover County in partnership with FEMA, the Civil Air Patrol and volunteers from General Electric, will be opening three Points of Distribution Sites (PODS) on Tuesday at 10 a.m.These sites will offer Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), water and tarps to residents at these locations1. North POD - Formerly The Rock Church now being used as College Park Elementary School at 5301 Sidbury Road, Castle Hayne NC 284292. Central POD - CFCC - Downtown Main Campus - 700 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Between Brunswick and Hanover Street. THIS LOCATION WILL ALSO HAVE A WALK-UP OPTION.3. South POD - Veteran's Park - 840 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington, NC 28412