abc11 together

Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

January is National Blood Donor Month and thousands of people in North Carolina are in need of lifesaving care directly related to blood donations.

Click here to register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

To aid those in need, ABC11 is partnering with the American Red Cross for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive on Jan. 13. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can register to donate at either the Crabtree Marriott in Raleigh or the Woodpeckers Stadium VIP Lounge in Fayetteville.

There is an urgent need. In just over a span of three months last year, the Red Cross experienced a cancellation loss of nearly 37,000 blood drives due to COVID-19 closings. Add to the fact that every 2 seconds someone needs a blood transfusion due to an accident, illness, or injury and the need is evident.

We are encouraging all eligible and healthy individuals to make an appointment. Presenting donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and a $10 Papa John's gift card while supplies last. And thanks to the partnership between the Red Cross and NFL, donors will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles!

Thousands of people are counting on you to help. Each donation site will take added precautions to ensure that the process is safe for all involved. Face masks are required. Donor and staff temperature checks will be administered before entering. Beds will be spaced at least 6ft apart and all stations will be routinely cleaned between donations. Extra guests will not be allowed unless donating.

Additionally, all donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies could provide convalescent plasma for critically ill coronavirus patients. To learn more about this process go to redcrossblood.org.

Please register today. The Red Cross recently implemented donor eligibility changes announced by the FDA. If you have questions about your eligibility status click here or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncblood donationscoronavirusabc11 togethercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
SPONSORED: Guiding Lights Caregiver Support Center presented with Triangle NC Cares Award
Plenty of ways to give this holiday season despite pandemic changes
Women, children in Durham Rescue Mission receive gifts, hope for Christmas
Fayetteville food bank gives meals to 500 families before Christmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS: Some won't receive 2nd stimulus check automatically
Messy forecast could include snow, wintry mix on Friday
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Baby rescued while wandering near busy Charlotte road
Is there a lag in COVID-19 vaccinations in NC? Dr. Cohen explains
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Show More
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
WCPSS looking for more substitute teachers amid pandemic
Some in NC over the age of 75 can get vaccinated this week
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
COVID-19 test site traffic blocks Raeford residents' driveways
More TOP STORIES News