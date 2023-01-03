Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood on January 11.

Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood on January 11.

Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood on January 11.

Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood on January 11.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

Schedule your appointment for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive here

On Wednesday, January 11, from 8 am - 6 pm, you can help create new beginnings for those in need by rolling up your sleeve and donating to the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

Appointments are available at all of the locations below.

Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley

4500 Marriott Drive

Raleigh, NC 27612

Aria Cultural Center

2609 North Duke Street

Durham, NC 27704

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Tony Rand Student Center

2200 Hull Road

Fayetteville, NC 28303

Each presenting donor will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last!

If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.

January is National Blood Donor Month, so we encourage you to schedule your appointment today. Just go to RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11) or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also register using the Blood Donor app.