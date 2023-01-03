Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.
Schedule your appointment for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive here
On Wednesday, January 11, from 8 am - 6 pm, you can help create new beginnings for those in need by rolling up your sleeve and donating to the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.
Appointments are available at all of the locations below.
4500 Marriott Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
2609 North Duke Street
Durham, NC 27704
Tony Rand Student Center
2200 Hull Road
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Each presenting donor will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last!
If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.
January is National Blood Donor Month, so we encourage you to schedule your appointment today. Just go to RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11) or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also register using the Blood Donor app.