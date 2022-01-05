Sign-up for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

Schedule your ABC11 Together Blood Drive appointment here!
Blood is needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. Unless more donors give, some patients requiring transfusion may not receive the blood products they need.
On Wednesday, January 12 ABC11 is partnering with the American Red Cross, Univision 40, and the stations of Radio One Raleigh to urge healthy donors to roll up a sleeve and help save lives for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.
Schedule an appointment at any of the locations below by visiting redcross.org/abc11together.
Crabtree Marriott Raleigh
4500 Marriott Drive Raleigh, NC 27612
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Tony Rand Student Center
2220 Hull Road Fayetteville, NC 28303
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Durham County Main Library
300 N. Roxboro Street Durham, NC 27701
8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt and will be emailed a $20 Amazon.com gift card. And thanks to the partnership between the Red Cross and NFL, presenting donors will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles! As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, donors that give in the month of January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.
All potential donors to the blood drive will receive a free pizza code from Papa John's and a voucher for a free iced coffee and classic donut from participating Dunkin restaurants -- while supplies last.
What to expect
To give blood, donors must:
- be at least 17 years of age or 16 with signed parental consent
- weigh at least 110 pounds
- be in good health
- have proof of identification (blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of ID)
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross is also screening all donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This is a helpful insight for the donor and helps the Red Cross quickly identify compatible blood types for patients. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fight the disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.