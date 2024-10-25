Durham Halloween event supports Helene first responders in Western NC

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Join ABC11 and the Durham County Sheriff's Office as we celebrate Halloween and support the first responders in Western North Carolina.

On October 31, in the Northgate Mall parking lot, kids are invited to a safe evening of trick-or-treating while exploring emergency services vehicles up close.

But this event isn't just for the kids. We are asking the community to support the first responders who are working tirelessly to respond to Hurricane Helene's devastation.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office will collect travel sized hygiene and comfort items to help those on the front lines.

The event runs from 5 pm - 7:30 pm.

Donations are not required to join the fun.

Most needed items for first responders in Western NC: