ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

The 36th annual ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 - December 7, kicking off at the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade and wrapping up on the Drive-thru Day December 7.

This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC, or donating at your local Food Lion Store.

Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables. To combat that, generous community support is crucial!

Drive-thru Day December 7th

On December 7th you can be a part of all the action and drop your donations off in person at three Food Lion locations:

- Durham, store #274: 4711 Hope Valley Rd Durham, NC 27707

- Raleigh, store #1358: 1121 Falls River Ave, Unit 101. Raleigh, NC 27614

- Fayetteville, store #818: 151 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28302

Don't feel like going out? On December 7, you can call the ABC11 Together Phone Bank at 1-844-346-9886. Volunteers will be available to accept monetary donations for the Food Drive from 6 am - 8 pm.