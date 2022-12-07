ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Drive-thru Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Together 36th Annual Food Drive is wrapping up and you can still be a part of the great cause by simply driving up and dropping off those donations. There are three Food Lion locations with trucks in the parking lot:

- Durham, store #274: 4711 Hope Valley Rd Durham, NC 27707

- Raleigh, store #1358: 1121 Falls River Ave, Unit 101. Raleigh, NC 27614

- Fayetteville, store #818: 151 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28302

Don't feel like going out? You can also call the ABC11 Together Phone Bank at 1-844-346-9886. Volunteers will be available to accept monetary donations for the Food Drive from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

A big thanks to our ABC11 Together Food Drive sponsors: Food Lion, US Foods, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, LeithCars.com, Wake Tech, and Theatre in the Park.