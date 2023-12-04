ABC11 Together Food Drive: How to donate

The final push in the 37th ABC11 Together Food Drive begins Wednesday.

Drive-thru Day is an annual tradition at ABC11. It's the final day of our food drive, and it's when we have crews out across the region helping drum up last-minute support for the good cause.

This year, the goal is to receive 1.5 million meals. The food drive started Nov. 18 during the Raleigh Christmas Parade; it ends at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Donate to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank (Action Pathways)

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure; one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

To fight hunger in our community, we've teamed up with Food Lion, US Foods, WakeTech and Dunkin' to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC.

You can donate a few different ways:

By clicking on one of the above links to the food banks

By calling 1-844-346-9886 sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 6

By purchasing a Food Lion Holiday Box at your nearest Food Lion

Your help is crucial in this fight.

