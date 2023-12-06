The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is seeing more and more families seeking help.

11 Things to know about the 2023 ABC11 Together Food Drive

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- For more than three decades, ABC11 has partnered with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern NC to put meals on the table for families across the Triangle and Sandhills areas.

Here are 11 things we want to share about the annual push and why the need is so great

1. Every $1 that you donate can provide 5 meals to individuals in need, thanks to the power of the Food Bank's partnerships.

2. One in 9 people is facing food insecurity in 34 counties and for children it is 1 in 7.

3. The Raleigh and Fayetteville Food Banks distribute food and other necessities to more than 700 partner agencies which include food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in those counties.

4. The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina operates multiple gardens to grow fresh produce and offers classes and videos on nutritious cooking.

5. The Second Harvest Food Bank serve around 130,000 individuals in seven counties facing food insecurity. Those counties include Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson and Sampson

6. In 2022, 16 million pounds of food was distributed, which is tantamount to 13 million meals because of your generous donations.

7. Second Harvest Food Bank's partner agencies have seen a 26% increase in those needing assistance in 2023. They serve over 45,000 individuals monthly in need of food assistance.

8. This is the 37th year ABC11 has worked with area food banks to stock their shelves for needy families

9. Our 2023 goal is1.5 million meals

Drop-off locations for Wednesday, December 6

Raleigh - Food Lion at 1121 Falls River Avenue

Durhan - Food Lion at 3808 Guess Road

Fayetteville - Food Lion at 151 Westwood Shopping Center

No worries if you can't get to a Food Lion drop-off site. You can call from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., the ABC11 Together phone bank. The number is: 1-844-346-9886, call and make your generous tax-deductible donation.

10. Other ways you can support the campaign

Donate at Food Lion (donate non-perishables or purchase the Food Lion Holiday Box)

Donate at abc11.com

Donate directly to Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

Donate to Second Harvest Food Bank

11. ABC11 Together's Motto is: "Together We Can Do More"