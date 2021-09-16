RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Perspectives for September 19, 2021 features segments on Operation Save-A-Life, the Knightdale Education and Arts Fest and La Fiesta del Pueblo.Every year more than 100 people in North Carolina lose their lives in fires. It's a number that could be a lot lower if homes have a working smoke detector.Once again this year ABC11 is joining with the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals and area fire departments for Operation Save-A-Life in order to raise awareness of the importance of smoke detectors in homes.On Saturday, Oct. 9, parents can find resources to help them get through this school, and children can find lots of fun activities at the Knightdale Education and Arts Fest, also known as K-Fest.K-Fest will take place at Knightdale Station Park.10pm - 2pm - Business Expo / Arts and Education Events11pm-2pm - Inflatables5pm-9pm - Concert - Jus Once, D-Train, & Raydio9pm - Fireworks10am - 9pm - Food VendorsABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of K-Fest.On the fourth Sunday of September, the flavors and culture of the Triangle's Latino community are out in full force along Fayetteville Street during the annual La Fiesta del Pueblo.El Pueblo organizes the annual event to raise awareness and appreciation for the Hispanic community.The organizers were planning for an in-person Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, but in August decided to switch to an online Facebook Live event on Oct. 9.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of La Fiesta del Pueblo.