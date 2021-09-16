abc11 together

ABC11 Perspectives for September 19, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Perspectives for September 19, 2021 features segments on Operation Save-A-Life, the Knightdale Education and Arts Fest and La Fiesta del Pueblo.

Operation Save-A-Life

EMBED More News Videos



Every year more than 100 people in North Carolina lose their lives in fires. It's a number that could be a lot lower if homes have a working smoke detector.

Once again this year ABC11 is joining with the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals and area fire departments for Operation Save-A-Life in order to raise awareness of the importance of smoke detectors in homes.

Knightdale Education & Arts Fest

EMBED More News Videos



On Saturday, Oct. 9, parents can find resources to help them get through this school, and children can find lots of fun activities at the Knightdale Education and Arts Fest, also known as K-Fest.

K-Fest will take place at Knightdale Station Park.
10pm - 2pm - Business Expo / Arts and Education Events

11pm-2pm - Inflatables
5pm-9pm - Concert - Jus Once, D-Train, & Raydio
9pm - Fireworks
10am - 9pm - Food Vendors

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of K-Fest.

Click here for more information.

La Fiesta del Pueblo

EMBED More News Videos



On the fourth Sunday of September, the flavors and culture of the Triangle's Latino community are out in full force along Fayetteville Street during the annual La Fiesta del Pueblo.

El Pueblo organizes the annual event to raise awareness and appreciation for the Hispanic community.

The organizers were planning for an in-person Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, but in August decided to switch to an online Facebook Live event on Oct. 9.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of La Fiesta del Pueblo.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsknightdaleraleighwake countyabc11 together perspectiveslatin heritage monthabc11 togetheroperation save a life
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Understanding mental health issues
Durham woman partners with Walgreens for neighborhood vaccine clinic
Celebrating Latinx culture through El Pueblo's Fiesta
Triangle LUNGe Forward
TOP STORIES
Chapel Hill police announce arrest in murder of Faith Hedgepeth
TIMELINE: What happened the night Faith Hedgepeth was killed
9-year-old Robeson Co. girl injured in shooting released from hospital
LATEST: 115 more COVID deaths reported; record number on ventilator
Fayetteville father charged after child dies in hot car
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Show More
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
Alex Murdaugh turns himself in for $10M insurance fraud plot
Man killed in shooting at Club Amnesia in Raleigh ID'd
Bragg soldier returns from Afghanistan to moldy barracks, his dad says
Tropical depression likely to form off NC coast
More TOP STORIES News