RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2022 features segments on ABC11 Together's Blood Drive, Triangle MLK Day events, Book Harvest's Dream Big 2022 and the NC MLK Black History Month Parade & Block Party.The need for blood is always great this time of year with many people getting out of the routine of donating during the holidays. The pandemic is making it even harder for people to donate.For a second year, ABC11 Together is teaming up with the American Red Cross to sponsor blood drives in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville on Wednesday, January 12.Here are the locations and times of the blood drives.Raleigh Crabtree Marriott8AM - 6PMDurham Co. Main Library in Downtown Durham8AM - 3PMFayetteville Technical Community College8AM - 6PMEvery year the Triangle MLK, Jr. Committee sponsors a number of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy. This year because of the pandemic most of the events will happen virtually.Here's a list of the events being sponsored by the Triangle MLK, Jr. Committee. You can find out how to watch the virtual events by going to the9AM - Wreath Laying at MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh -7AM - 42nd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast -11AM - Annual MLK Memorial March from NC State Capitol -12PM - Noon Observance & Panel Discussion -5:30PM - Evening Musical Celebration -Every MLK Dayholds its annual Dream Big event in. It's part book drive, part volunteer event, part community partner far, part festival and all party and fun!During the event you can donate new or gently used children's books. If you're in need of children's books you can also come to the event to receive books.Dream Big 2022 runs from 1PM to 4PM on January 17. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Big Dream 2022.On Saturday, February 5, the North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party return to Durham after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.The Block Party is happening on Burlington Avenue, just off Fayetteville Street and goes from 11AM to 4PM. The Parade starts at 12PM at the corner of Cornwallis Road and Fayetteville Street. The parade goes north on Fayetteville Street to NC Central University.The 19th annual North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party is presented by, and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.