ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 13, 2022 features segments on the ABC11 Together Food Drive & The ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

The 2022 ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh will take place on Nov. 19 in downtown Raleigh.

The parade will kick off the holiday season with festivities at 9:30 a.m. street side and on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and on the ABC News Hulu channel.

The annual event is in its 78th year and is the largest parade between Atlanta and Washington D.C. More than 65,000 people will line the street, in addition to 250,000 thousand more watching at home.

Click here for more information on The Raleigh Christmas Parade

ABC11 Together Food Drive

Since 1986 ABC11 has held an annual food drive to help raise money and food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, as well as the Second Harvest Food Bank Southeastern North Carolina.

This year ABC11 is teaming up with US Foods and Food Lion for the 36th Annual ABC11 Together Food Drive.

The Food Drive kicks off on November 19 and runs through Wednesday, December 7. This year the ABC11 Together Food Drive will have drive-through locations set up at three Food Lions on December 7. Volunteers will be outside the stores ready to collect your contributions.

Raleigh

Food Lion store #1358

1121 Falls River Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614

Durham

Food Lion store #274,

4711 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC 27707

Fayetteville

Food Lion #818

151 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28302