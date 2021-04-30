localish

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

EMBED <>More Videos

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

MATAGORDA, Texas -- Rik and Peggy Stanley have become a part of history with their B&B in the Stanley-Fisher House.

The home is one of the oldest in Texas, built in 1832 by Samuel Rhoads Fisher.

The house has survived nearly two centuries of wear and tear, hurricanes, and even the Texas Revolution!

It's now open for the public to stay at, and families can join the likes of Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin as guests.

You can learn more about the Stanley-Fisher House on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
matagorda countyabc13 plus matagorda countyhistorytexasabc13 plusktrklocalish
LOCALISH
West Chester Railroad offers a summer ride unlike any other
Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes
Termite Watkins: Redemption in the Ring
Incredible chainsaw carver turns ordinary wood into art
TOP STORIES
LATEST: New daily COVID cases spike to 2,633 in NC
Man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants: Cary police
Holly Springs diver wins silver in Tokyo
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
Texas woman charged with murder in 1984 shaken baby case
Homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina
Show More
Pastor faces trial stemming from conflict at 2020 voting march
Biden to announce vaccine mandate for all federal employees: Sources
Hottest feeling days so far this year begin today
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
20 people report jellyfish stings at Emerald Isle
More TOP STORIES News