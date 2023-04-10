The future of a commonly used abortion medication in North Carolina is in jeopardy.

'It's going to be bad': Texas ruling leaves future of abortion medication in NC in doubt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The future of a commonly used abortion medication in North Carolina is in jeopardy.

On Friday, a Texas judge ruled to overturn federal approval of the commonly used abortion pill mifepristone, leaving the abortion landscape in limbo across the country. The drug is widely used in North Carolina, responsible for over 60% of the abortions provided by Planned Parenthood in the state last year, according to the organization.

"I think if we make it illegal -- it's going to be bad," said Cary resident Mikayla Kidd. "People will do things that aren't safe for them or their baby."

The Department of Justice has appealed the ruling, sending it to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is expected to rule this Friday. Until that date, April 14th, mifepristone remains legal in states where it's currently protected.

Health care workers are sounding the alarm about a potential ban-- not only for its impact on local women, but for the confusion recent rulings have sewn into the health care system at-large. Dr. Jonas Swartz of Duke Health says recent restrictions on abortion have rippled into other areas of essential health care.

"It's not just that people aren't able to get the abortion care that they need, but also that they're not able to get other types of essential healthcare," said Dr. Swartz. "And not able to access the full spectrum of evidence based healthcare that we have, not just in reproductive health, but across the system".

Meanwhile, the pro-life movement praised the win in Texas, calling the drug "dangerous".

In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said:

"The majority of Americans understand that the abortion pill is dangerous and they see through the abortion lobby's lies. Common sense tells us sending these drugs through the mail unsupervised puts women at risk, and that adolescent girls are at an especially vulnerable stage in their development."

As of the date of the Texas ruling on April 7, at least 13 states had already restricted access to abortion medication.