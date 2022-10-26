Wake County leaders announce affordable housing fund

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders announced a multimillion dollar fund to keep affordable housing in Wake County and Raleigh.

High home costs and rental costs are taking a toll on so many people and county leaders are trying to tackle the high market by preserving affordable housing in the county and city.

Raleigh's housing report shows rent shot up by 21% over a 7 year period, that's higher than the national average.

The fund was first announced in October 2021, with the board of commissioners approving a $10.5 million loan and multi-year contract with self-help ventures fund.

The City of Raleigh joined on, committing $4 million more toward preserving units within its city limits.