Big Weather's Big Recipe: Gramma's After School Snacks

Growing up in Iowa, I was blessed to live across the street from my grandma and grandpa. I spent a lot of time with them and they always had great snacks. These two were always made later in the year. I think with all the heat we've seen lately, this may be a cry for the cooler fall days ahead, but what the heck? Plus, it's a two-fer. One always showed up in the fall, the other was more around the holidays, but it's my blog and I was in the mood. So, let's get to Gramma's Afterschool Snacks!1 Cup of Vegetable Oil1 tsp. Dill1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder1 Pkg. of Ranch Dressing Dry Mix2 Pkgs. of Oyster Crackers1. Mix all of the ingredients (except for the crackers) in a large bowl.2. Add the crackers3. Mix gently trying not to break the crackers4. Let it sit for, at least, a day1 bag of Candy Corn (I used the 2.5 pounds from Brach's)1 16oz. Jar of Dry Roasted Peanuts (I used 2 because my family likes more peanuts)1. Mix it all together2. Let it sit for, at least, a dayThere you go! Two great recipes, both extremely easy. A couple of notes. The crackers originally called for two 12 ounce packages, but like everything else, the packages have gotten smaller (now 9 oz.) so if the flavor is two intense, add an extra 9 oz. bag. Also, I tripled the recipe in the video so we could send it off to all the kids in college, you do NOT have to follow the video. Also, with the Candy Corn, some folks like it with candy pumpkins instead of corn. Other's have told me they add raisins and M&M's and make a trail mix out of it. You do you and don't be afraid to experiment. They are both great and always bring up good memories. I sure wish she was around still to make a few more batches... Enjoy!