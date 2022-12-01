'I have no problem with it': Airbnb to allow apartment renters in Raleigh, Durham to host their unit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a perhaps-it-was-bound-to-happen move, travel site Airbnb is now entering into the apartment rental sector. In a Wednesday announcement, the platform said they would begin to allow apartment renters in 25-plus cities across the country to host their apartment for rent.

Raleigh is one of those markets.

The Marlowe Lake Boone and Columns at Wakefield, both in Raleigh, and Avana on Broad in Durham will be participating in Airbnb's program. All three properties are owned by Greystar.

Tenants would still need to follow the City of Raleigh's short-term rentals regulations to avoid being disqualified from renting their apartment.

"I have no problem with it at all," said tenant Alex Hogan. "Whatever they want to do with their property is fine by me."

Hogan lives at one of the Raleigh properties and originally said he doesn't plan on taking advantage of the offer.

A representative for Airbnb said this gives renters an opportunity to be able to afford the high cost of living by allowing people to rent out their entire unit.

For example, a one bedroom average weekly rental at The Marlowe will bring a tenant a $578 payday for the month. A three bedroom at the same property will cash in at $1,246 a month.

"That does sound enticing," said Hogan. "I might be a little more open to it now that I've seen the numbers."

According to the City of Raleigh's short-term rentals regulations: "For any multi-unit living use, no more than 25 percent, or two dwelling units, whichever is greater, may be used for short-term rental in any single building."

Additionally, tenants will only be allowed to rent their apartment for seven nights a month.

"I don't think I would mind unless there's some sort of issue and it started to become a pattern where maybe there was loud noises in the middle of the night. But other than that, I think I would feel comfortable," said resident Caylen Peel.

A Raleigh city councilmember said this is not what the council envisioned when they drafted these rules. Their plan is to review what Airbnb has put forth and potentially bring it back up to the council for further review.

When the council first outlined the rules, they did not originally consider apartments to be eligible to participate because many renters were barred by their landlords to sublet their units.