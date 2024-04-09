22-year-old golfer from Wake Forest earns spot in the 2024 Masters Tournament

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young golfer from Wake Forest has earned a spot at the 2024 Masters Tournament.

22-year-old Akshay Bhatia won the PGA Tour's Texas Open over the weekend, sending him back to Augusta National.

He played there a decade ago, competing in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at the age of 12.

Sonny Bhatia, Akshay's father, recalled the moment he knew his son was especially talented at only 11 years old.

Akshay came into his bedroom at 2 a.m. one morning and said he had a question, Sonny told ABC11 in 2019.

"He wanted to know, 'How do you become the best in the world?'" Sonny said.

At 17, Akshay was one of the best junior golfers on the planet. He was the 5th ranked amateur player in the world.

But, Akshay's sights were set much higher than that.

"I want to be the best player in the world," he said. "I want to dominate on the PGA Tour."

At 18, Akshay became a full-time professional golfer. However, choosing to skip college and chase his dreams was not easy for him.

"College is really hard to give up," Akshay told ABC11 in 2019, "just because of the social aspect of it. Playing with a team and trying to win a national championship sounds like heaven, but I know what I want to do, and I know what I want to pursue."

In 2024, Akshay has his chance to prove it was all worth it and dominate.

The 88th Masters Tournament kicks off in Georgia on Thursday on ESPN.