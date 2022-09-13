Judge dismisses lawsuit by NC NAACP over Alamance County Confederate statue

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A judge agreed with attorneys for Alamance County on Tuesday and dismissed a lawsuit filed by the North Carolina NAACP and others looking to remove the Confederate statue in front of the old Alamance County courthouse.

Visiting Superior Court Judge Don Bridges made the ruling. On Monday, Alamance County commissioners filed a motion for the judge to hear the case now. The NAACP opposed that motion saying it wants a trial.

The NC NAACP told ABC11 that it planned to appeal the ruling.

The courthouse has been the site of several sometimes violent protests in the past two years.

There are currently 42 Confederate monuments on North Carolina county courthouse grounds.