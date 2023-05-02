Federal court documents obtained by ABC11 say Alder Marin-Sotelo is seen on jail surveillance video climbing over the fence to escape in Virginia.

Man charged in Deputy Ned Byrd murder case faces new charges after escape from Virginia jail

FARMVILLE, Va. (WTVD) -- A man charged in the murder case of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd now faces new criminal charges related to his escape from a Virginia jail over the weekend.

Federal court documents obtained by ABC11 report Alder Marin-Sotelo was seen on jail surveillance video climbing over the fence to escape.

Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office in Farmville, Virginia, announced Monday morning that two people had escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail, which is about three hours north of Raleigh. One of the escapees was identified as Marin-Sotelo.

On Monday night, the FBI released images of the vehicle Marin-Sotelo was believed to be driving after his escape. It was an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag.

Alder and his brother Arturo have been indicted on murder charges in the August 2022 killing of deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was shot three times in the head and once in the chest while checking on suspicious activity on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road.