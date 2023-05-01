2 escape Virginia jail, including man charged in Ned Byrd murder case

An autopsy report revealed new details about the death of Wake County Sheriff's deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed in the line of duty in August.

FARMVILLE, VA (WTVD) -- One of the men arrested in connection to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped jail.

Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office in Farmville, Virginia, announced Monday morning that two people had escaped from its area jail. One of the escapees was identified as Alder Marin-Sotelo.

Alder and his brother Arturo have been indicted on murder charges in the August 2022 killing of deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was shot three times in the head and once in the chest while checking on suspicious activity on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road.

Alder and Arturo both pleaded not guilty to the charges. ABC11 has confirmed that Arturo, who is the alleged shooter in the case, remains housed in the Wake County Jail.

Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office did not release any details on how Alder or the other unnamed man escaped jail. The law enforcement agency just told anyone who spotted either man to call 911 immediately.

