Autopsy reveals slain Wake County deputy was shot 4 times

At the hearing for Arturo Marin-Sotelo, his attorneys tried to push the state to turn over evidence so the defense can start its investigation.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An autopsy report revealed new details about the death of a Wake County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in August. On Friday, the medical examiner's report showed Byrd was shot multiple times.

Byrd was shot three times in the head and one gunshot wound in the chest pierced through his protective vest.

Byrd was killed while checking on some suspicious activity on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road.

A grand jury indicted two brothers on murder charges. 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo and 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.

Both Sotelos have pleaded not guilty in the case. If convicted they could face the death penalty or life in prison.

