Wake County Commissioners to honor fallen deputy Ned Byrd

A special honor for fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed in the line of duty. County commissioners plan to recognize him at Monday’s meeting.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A special honor for fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed in the line of duty. County commissioners plan to recognize him at Monday's meeting.

The department is still looking for who is responsible for shooting Byrd in southeast Wake County late last Thursday.

Byrd was in the area near Battle Bridge Road Thursday night, about to head back to the nearby training center, before he was found shot multiple times.

The SBI and FBI are looking over dashcam and surveillance video from a business nearby.

They're also working to figure out a timeline with Byrd's latest locations and calls.

Sheriff Gerald Baker has not confirmed if they are looking for more than one suspect.

But he did say the department is working to piece things together and they feel this loss as a family.