Deputy shot and killed in eastern Wake County

The deadly shooting involving the deputy occurred near Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy has been shot and killed in the eastern part of the county.

The shooting occurred near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road around 11:00 p.m. Thursday. That is not far from River Ridge Golf Club.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

We are waiting to hear the identity of the deputy and also any suspect information.

This is the sixth deputy shot in our area in the past month.

A man is in custody after a deputy was shot in Caswell County earlier this week.

Kevin Da Silva now faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman was laid to rest on Tuesday after being shot and killed while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were also shot, but survived.

And a Sampson County deputy is recovering after being shot in the line of duty last month while responding to a report of a car break-in.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.