Caswell County deputy shot while serving warrant, sheriff says

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deputy in Caswell County was shot Wednesday morning while serving a warrant, according to the area ABC affiliate.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden Jr. said the person who shot the deputy then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to listen to law enforcement.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and revealed dozens of law enforcement vehicles in the area. At least two of the vehicles appeared to have had their windows shot out.

Deputies from Caswell County, Alamance County, and Person County are all at the scene off Paradise Lane assisting with the response.

Stay with ABC11 as we confirm more details about what happened leading up to the shooting and what's going on now.