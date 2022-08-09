Funeral for Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman being held Tuesday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty will take place today.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman was one of three deputies shot last Monday in Dudley while serving involuntary commitment papers.

The 38-year-old died the following day. The other two deputies were injured, but are now recovering at home.

Fishman's body made its way from ECU Medical Center in Greenville to his final resting place in Dudley on August 5.

The funeral service for Sgt. Fishman is at 11:00 a.m. at University of Mount Olive.

Following the service, Fishman will be laid to rest at Wayne Memorial Park.

There will be a funeral procession that will go down U.S. 117 northbound between Mount Olive and Dudley. The highway will be closed from 10:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.