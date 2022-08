Deputy shot in Wayne County while serving papers, condition unknown

The deputy was shot on Arrington Bridge Road which is located in the southern part of the city.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.

Their condition has not been released.

The deputy was shot near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road, which is located to the south of Goldsboro.

We still don't know any specifics about what lead up to the shooting or if the shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information once it becomes available.