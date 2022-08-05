Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman begins in Greenville

A memorial service honoring the life of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, will be held Tuesday.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A procession carrying the body of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Matthew Fishman will make its way from ECU Medical Center in Greenville to his final resting place in Dudley.

Fishman, 38, was one of three Wayne County deputies shot Monday when they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers to a man at a home in Dudley. The other two deputies are recovering from their injuries.

The escort is expected to leave Greenville around 10 a.m. and travel about an hour until it arrives at Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.

A memorial service honoring the life of Sgt. Fishman, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena.

Fishman is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children Nolan, 14, and Kara, 10. Matthew Ryan Fishman was born July 17, 1984. The son of Pastor Dave Fishman and Stacy Fishman, he was born at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. He was the middle of three sons.

From childhood, he dreamed of becoming a police officer. Fishman had been with the sheriff's office since December 2010. Before that, he worked for the Mount Olive Police Department, where he remained an Auxiliary.