Memorial service scheduled for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A memorial service honoring the life of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena.

Fishman, 38, was one of three Wayne County deputies shot Monday when they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers to a man at a home in Dudley. The other two deputies are recovering from their injuries.

A processional will travel from Kornegay Arena to Wayne Memorial Park in Dudley following the service where he will be buried with honors.

Days after he was gunned down, people continued to visit a memorial dedicated to Fishman whose patrol car was parked outside the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Annex where it was draped with a wreath and flowers from visitors who came to pay their respects.

Sheriff Larry Pierce said Fishman, Corp. Andrew Cox and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres responded to a home on Arrington Bridge Road around 10:30 a.m. to serve the papers to 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton. The sheriff said shots were fired without warning at the deputies after they identified themselves. All three men were hit and an officer down call went out to surrounding agencies.

A standoff ensued that ended at 8 p.m. when SWAT teams entered the home and determined Hamilton fatally shot himself.

Fishman died a day after the shooting.

Matthew Ryan Fishman was born July 17, 1984. The son of Pastor Dave Fishman and Stacy Fishman, he was born at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. He was the middle of three sons.

Fishman was a member of Love Memorial Baptist Church and served on the Security Team and in other capacities.

From childhood, he dreamed of becoming a police officer. Fishman had been with the sheriff's office since December 2010. Before that, he worked for the Mount Olive Police Department, where he remained an Auxiliary.

At the sheriff's office, has served on the Dive Team as well as being a K-9 Handler.

Fishman is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children Nolan, 14, and Kara, 10.