Wayne County deputy dies day after being shot in the line of duty

A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that a deputy has died a day after being shot while serving papers in Wayne County.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman was in critical condition Monday evening with his family by his side in the hospital. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning during the Council of State meeting.

"Today I want us to adjourn this meeting in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman and all of our law enforcement officers who are courageously doing their jobs and have been injured and killed in the line of duty." Gov. Cooper said.

Wayne County confirmed the news a short time later with the following statement from PIO Joel Gillie:

"It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday."

Wayne County Sheriff's Office said three deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning prompting an hours-long standoff that ended Monday evening at a home in Dudley.

Corporal Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres are still being treated for their injuries, but are expected to recover.

SWAT team members entered the home of Jourdan Hamilton, 23 shortly before 8 p.m. and found the suspect dead inside of an "apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound."

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road near Emmaus Church Road, which is south of Goldsboro.