New search warrants detail moments leading up to the killing of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held in Forsyth County but was moved to Wake County on Thursday.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- New search warrants were released that reveal what happened in the moments leading up to the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.

The documents, which were first obtained and reported by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, say Byrd was heading toward the Wake County Law Enforcement Training Center for K9 training when he spotted a suspicious pickup on the side of Battle Bridge Road on August 11.

Byrd drove past the truck around 11 p.m. but then stopped, backed up and got out of his patrol vehicle. According to the search warrants, 13 seconds after Byrd got out of his patrol vehicle, three gunshots rang out. After a brief pause, three more shots were fired.

About 90 seconds later, the suspicious pickup truck that caused Byrd to stop drives away from the scene.

A few hours later, Wake County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to check on Byrd. That's when they found him dead next to his car with multiple gunshot wounds, including a shot to the back of his head, according to the search warrants.

To try and figure out who was responsible for Byrd's death, investigators used cellphone tower data to link two suspects to the crime scene at the time the shooting took place. Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, were taken into custody August 16 in Burke County and charged in Byrd's killing.

If convicted they could face the death penalty or life in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty in the case.