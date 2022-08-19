Funeral for Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd taking place, another arrest in case expected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is a day of mourning for the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the family of a deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Ned Byrd will be laid to rest today as the investigation into his death continues.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are expected to be in attendance at Providence Baptist Church as a funeral is held for Byrd.

Funeral details

Around 10:30 a.m., there will be a large procession escorting Deputy Byrd's casket that goes from Mitchell Funeral Home to the church. The service is expected to last about an hour.

Following the funeral, there will be a recessional from the church to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in downtown Raleigh.

There will be some road closures you need to know about while the services are held.

Before the service starts around 10:45 a.m., Delta Lake Drive, Commerce, Pleasant Valley Promenade to Duraleigh Road will be temporarily closed.

During the recessional the motorcade will go down Glenwood Avenue and there will be roads blocked by law enforcement along the way. So expect delays if you are in that area around that time.

The investigation

One man has been charged with murder in the investigation into Byrd's death. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, made his first court appearance on Thursday. The Wake County District Attorney said that at least one more person is expected to face charges in the case.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office initially refused to confirm whether Marin-Sotelo was charged with Byrd's murder. That's when ABC11 crews went to the courthouse and uncovered the arrest warrant that confirmed that the murder charge was for Byrd's death.

At 12 p.m. Sheriff Gerald Baker confirmed what ABC11 had already reported and thanked all law enforcement for their work on the case.

"It gives this office great pleasure ... on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder in that case," Baker said at a media briefing. "It's been around the clock work by this agency and others."

The sheriff said "future arrests" were expected and urged the public to come forward with any additional information that may be of help. He said tiplines have been set up at (919) 306-6931 or (919) 306-7748. Those lines are open 24 hours a day.